Law enforcement to conduct spot checks at roadblocks this festive season

Despite the COVID-19 regulations closing beaches and public parks, officials are expecting an average of 1,500 vehicles on the roads every hour.

JOHANNESBURG - With traffic volumes expected to pick up around the country on Wednesday, law enforcement has been ramped up on major roads for the festive season.

Motorists were warned to expect regular roadblocks and spot checks by police.

“Construction activities are winding down on the route, however, there are still some temporary closures in place, and this may result in slow-moving traffic in these areas,” said the N3 Toll Concession’s Tanya Dhoogra.

“Road users are advised that law enforcement has been ramped up and highly visible officers will be conducting random alcohol and drug screening as well as vehicle roadworthiness checks,” she added.

