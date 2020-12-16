Landowners, businesses must support govt efforts on land reform, says Ramaphosa

In his virtual Day of Reconciliation message, the president spoke out against corruption and called on businesses to reflect their support for transformation.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday appealed to landowners and businesses to support government policies of economic and land reform.

In his virtual Day of Reconciliation message, the president spoke out against corruption saying if it continued to steal resources meant for the benefit of the people, the country would never attain reconciliation.

“In order for us to address poverty and inequality, businesses must support policies of redress,” Ramaphosa said. “Our businesses must reflect their support for transformation through hiring practices, in capacitating and skilling staff, and in investing in the communities in which they operate.”

He added: “Farming organisations and landowners must support government’s efforts towards land reform, which is a fundamental part of reconciliation.”

Ramaphosa said South Africans should individually and collectively commit to social cohesion and nation-building.

“Regardless of how we identify – whether on the basis of race, language, ethnicity, sexual orientation, region or class – we are all an integral part of the beautiful tapestry that makes up this great country,” he said.

The president also said councillors, mayors, and ministers should rededicate themselves to the people and respect their resources.

“Let us be accountable to the people, respect public resources and hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethics and morality,” he said.

