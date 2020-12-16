Joburg residents urged to comply with COVID-19 regulations this festive season

The metro said on Wednesday it would not tolerate any festive season gatherings in contravention of the COVID-19 regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg on Wednesday urged residents to be more responsible during the Day of Reconciliation celebrations.

With the country in the midst of a second wave of the pandemic, the city’s mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said in order to address the recent spike in cases residents should avoid large gatherings.

“The mayor urges all residents as we go into this festive period that in all activities that we undertake, we ensure that we wear our masks. But most importantly, we maintain the required physical distance,” Ndamase said.

He added: “And we are committing as the city that our Department of Health and all other authorities are out in full force to ensure compliance in all popular public spaces.”

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) would also be on duty to enforce the rules.

“The JMPD today is monitoring all the parks in Joburg to see that the COVID-19 festive season regulations are obeyed. It is important that everyone wears a mask when they are in public and the consumption of alcohol in parks is prohibited.

“Everyone will have to comply with the curfew that is from 11pm until 4am, and bars and restaurants will have to be closed by 10pm,” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

