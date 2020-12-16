DA threatens Ramaphosa with legal action over beach closures

It has written to Cyril Ramaphosa and his cooperative governance minister asking they justify why beaches along the Garden Route should be shut this festive season.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is threatening the president with legal action over beach closures.

Ramaphosa again imposed restrictions on Monday such as shutting down beaches, which government has argued have the potential of becoming coronavirus super spreader sites.

The party's given Ramaphosa until 5 pm on Wednesday to respond.

If he doesn't, it's going to court.

The DA said Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told national government repeatedly hitting the province's beaches did not present a significant threat of COVID-19 infection.



Winde said extra manpower would be deployed to enforce curbs.

“There are 334 lifeguards on 29 beaches, 300 extra disaster management volunteers deployed, beach reports via the media to say these beaches are more congested.”

Beaches in the Garden Route will be shut for the next few weeks; KwaZulu-Natal’s beaches will also be no-go areas on the high holidays while the Eastern Cape's will also be closed until early January.

