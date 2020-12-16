COVID-19: SA’s death toll up by 210

Gauteng still accounts for the lion’s share of the cases, followed by the Western Cape, and the Eastern Cape, with KwaZulu-Natal not far behind.

JOHANNESBURG – Two hundred and ten more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities bring the national death toll to 23,661.

The Department of Health on Tuesday also said 7,552 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the known number of cases since the start of the outbreak to over 873 thousand.

Gauteng still accounts for the lion’s share of these cases, followed by the Western Cape, and the Eastern Cape, with KwaZulu-Natal not far behind.

Almost 765,000 people have so far recovered from the virus.

