Cele urges beachgoers to follow COVID rules if they want beaches to remain open

The minister on Wednesday interacted with beachgoers in Cape Town and reminded them to adhere to COVID-19 mitigating measures.

CAMPS BAY - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday said government would not hesitate to revise its decision on Cape Town beaches should the public flout COVID-19 regulations.

Cele assessed compliance in the Mother City following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement this week outlining regulations at beaches and public parks in an effort to rein in the spread of the coronavirus, particularly in hotspot seaside destinations.

#COVID19inSA #WC Ashwin Maxim from the City of Cape Towns Disaster Risk Management speaks to Cele about their interventions to keep beachgoers safe. @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/oFO2x212h8 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 16, 2020

In the Eastern Cape and in the Garden Route district, in the Western Cape, beaches public parks will be closed for the duration of the festive season from 16 December to 3 January.

The public can visit beaches and parks that are open between 9am and 6pm.

Cele said decisions regarding beach closures in other coronavirus hotspots were agreed on by provincial governments and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

“The Eastern Cape came forward with the request to close beaches, KZN wanted deafferented days, and the Western Cape requested that their beaches be open,” Cele said.



He said government would act where there is non-compliance.

“The Western Cape came with the request that their beaches be open, but it’s very clear everybody knows, including the provincial government, should there be no adhere to the rules, we will close or partially close the beaches where there is no compliance,” he said.

The minister was also expected to visit Big Bay Beach and return to some beaches he visited earlier in the day.

