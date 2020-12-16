Cele inspects Cape Town’s beaches amid COVID-19 second wave

The Mother City’s beaches will remain open this festive season while beaches in the Garden Route district and in the Eastern Cape are shut until early January.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday inspected several of Cape Town beaches to check if people were sticking to COVID-19 curbs.

#COVID19inSA #WC Ashwin Maxim from the City of Cape Towns Disaster Risk Management speaks to Cele about their interventions to keep beachgoers safe. @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/oFO2x212h8 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 16, 2020

With infections surging in these regions, the president announced this week that beaches would be no-go areas as they are potential super spreader sites.

“These decisions were taken after consultations with various departments and provinces. One of the reasons he is in this province is to really monitor if the decisions that were taken can be adjusted if there is a need,” said Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli said the majority of people were adhering to the new restrictions on beaches along the coastline.

Ntuli carried out several inspections on Wednesday after government announced the decision to close the beaches.

The no entry signs would also be going up on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and between 31 December and 3 January 2021.

Ntuli said several police officers and volunteers were deployed to ensure citizens abided by the law.

“We are happy that our own people are respecting the call by the president and government,” he said.

