ANCWL slams integrity commission report on Magashule

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has expressed anger at both the leaking of an integrity commission’s report into the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule and its contents.

In a long statement on Wednesday, the league’s secretary general Meokgo Matuba calls on the commission not to try proving itself to the media who has labelled it toothless.



The report penned by the integrity commission chair recommends that Magashule step down with immediate effect and that the ANC’s national executive committee suspend him if he resists.

Magashule is facing charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering stemming from his tenure as premier of the Free State.

The ANCWL refuses to endorse the leaked report; it’s cautioned the party’s integrity commission against trying to appease populist demagogues who peddle lies about ANC members.

The women’s league also said it should not try proving itself to the media in dealing with ace Magashule.

The lengthy statement by Matuba also brings up issues that those aligned with Magashule have complained about – including unfulfilled resolutions to nationalise the Reserve Bank, achieving economic freedom in this lifetime and a state bank.

The women’s league also blames ANC officials for what it describes as a quagmire after they failed to develop guidelines for stepping aside.

On Tuesday, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the commission’s report on Magashule would be dealt with next year.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised on Wednesday morning about the inconsistency of the ANC's integrity commission given the latest recommendations involving two controversial leaders - former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and Magashule.

The KwaZulu-Natal integrity commission's report released on Monday recommends that Gumede be reinstated as a member of the legislature after she was asked to step aside in August.

She's facing fraud, corruption and racketeering charges linked to tenders amounting to R430 million.

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni said the only way the ANC could demonstrate that its serious about corruption, was if stopped interfering.

“Here’s the biggest problem with the integrity commission, because its terms of reference have not been finalised, what you have is that there’s no clear contact between the provincial integrity commission and the national one. This is where I think partly the confusion stems from in this case.”

