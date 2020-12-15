Widow of murdered Stellenbosch farmer expected to appear in court

Stefan Smit's widow handed herself over to police on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A third suspect implicated in the murder of a Stellenbosch farmer is expected in court on Tuesday.

Stefan Smit's widow handed herself over to police on Monday.

Smit was shot dead during an apparent robbery in 2019.

Police said the 54-year-old woman was taken into custody after she evaded arrest.

She's accused of Smit's murder along with two men who've already made a first appearance in the Stellenboch Magistrates Court.

Karel Sait and Steven Damon have been charged with murder, assault, house robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They're believed to have been known to the deceased.

The duo's expected to apply for bail later this week.

Smit was gunned down at his farm during an apparent house robbery in June last year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.