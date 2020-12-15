Some events companies cancel festive events amid COVID-19 second wave

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that this year’s celebrations would be different and urged South Africans to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - While the entertainment industry anticipates another huge knock because of further lockdown restrictions, some event management companies on Tuesday said that their festive season bashes were cancelled to comply with the law.

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that this year’s celebrations would be different and urged South Africans to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa's full speech on festive season COVID-19 restrictions

New restrictions include an 11pm curfew, the closure of some beaches, and scaled-down hours for the sale of alcohol.

Most events companies are not happy about the decision, but understand why it is important given the fact that the country is in the midst of a second wave of rapid infections.



Amahle-Imvelo Jaxa’s company, Until Until Group, is known for organising popular events such as the Sunday roast, Bacardi Holiday Club, Genesis All Black, and the pyjama party.

They all attract large crowds and are potential COVID-19 super spreaders.

ALSO READ: Businesses breaking COVID-19 rules will be fined R5,000 - Cele

Jaxa said that her company made the difficult decision on Monday night to cancel its remaining six events for the year and the financial impact is huge.

“All the money that we made now might not be sufficient enough to pay salaries and we employed four graduates. The impact is huge and for us. It’s more painful because we don’t have a department that looks after us,” she said.

Other event management companies have been advised to follow suit and obey the law, but most importantly, save lives.

WATCH: Closed beaches, new hotspots and early curfew - COVID-19 restriction update

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.