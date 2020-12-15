Q3 employment survey sees SA economy shed 616,000 jobs

However, there was an increase of 75,000 jobs when compared to the second quarter of this year, when the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were harsher.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African economy has shed jobs once more, with the third quarter employment survey recording a year-on-year decline of 616,000 jobs.

However, there was an increase of 75,000 jobs when compared to the second quarter of this year, when the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were harsher.

There is generally a massive disjuncture in the data recorded by Stats SA when comparing year-on-year statistics and the quarterly differentials.

The Quarterly Employment Survey is an enterprise-based sample survey, with data drawn from private non-agricultural businesses such as factories, offices, national and local government entities.

Quarterly #Employment Survey: Jobs in formal non-agricultural sector up by 75000 in Q3:2020, bringing total no of employed in formal non-agric sector in SA to approx 9,6 million.#StatsSA



Read more here: https://t.co/Id9PrWLv46

Download report here: https://t.co/UmT8jk8PvH pic.twitter.com/zdHmypFCiJ Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 15, 2020

The report shows that of the quarterly increase in jobs, 47,000 were full time and 28,000 were part-time.

Meanwhile, there was a decrease of 525,000 full-time jobs as compared to last year.

The same pattern was noted in part-time jobs where the losses were 91,000 year-on-year.

This category covers people who work less than 40 hours per week.

The job increases in the part-time category were recorded in the community service, manufacturing and construction industries among others.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.