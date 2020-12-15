NMB ANC councillor to appear in court again on attempted murder charge

Uitenhage coucillor Lunga Nombexeza appeared in the local magistrates court on Monday on an attempted murder charge.

JOHANNESBURG - A Nelson Mandela Bay African National Congress (ANC) councillor is set to make another court appearance on Tuesday.

It's understood Nombexeza fired gunshots at 42-year-old Lukhanyo Mdana over the weekend while he was driving in Kwanobuhle.

Mdana reported the crime to police who were patrolling and led officers to the councillor's front door.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

“The councillor allegedly approached him on foot and he managed to escape and he managed to report the alleged incident to the police.”

