Nigerian school children abductors contact govt

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina told President Buhari that discussions are ongoing on Tuesday while security agencies have located the position of the children.

ABUJA, Nigeria - The abductors of hundreds of students from a secondary school in Katsina state, have made contacts with the Katsina state government.

Details of the discussion with the bandits are yet to be revealed four days after over 300 school boys were abducted at a Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina State, North West Nigeria.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, however, said one of the schoolchildren kidnapped by bandits had escape.

“The principal reported that he had 239 in the boarding house and as at 2 pm yesterday, one escaped.”

A similar incident in 2014 led to the kidnap of over 200 girls from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno state. Many of whom their whereabouts remain unknown.

