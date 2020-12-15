National police commissioner Sitole tests positive for COVID-19

General Khehla Sitole went for a test on Monday after coming into contact with a SAPS member confirmed to have the disease.

CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sitole went for a test on Monday after coming into contact with a SAPS member confirmed to have the disease.

Sitole, as well as the SAPS member, are both in isolation and are reportedly doing well.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said that Deputy National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi will act in Sitole's position until further notice.

"General Sitole is not showing any symptoms at this stage. He has indicated that the doctor who is treating him is satisfied that it is not necessary for him to be hospitalised, instead the doctor has prescribed certain vitamins and ordered that he immediately self-isolate for a period of at least 10 days."

