Murder accused Zane Kilian to spend Christmas, New Year behind bars

Kilian is implicated in the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

CAPE TOWN - Murder accused Zane Kilian will spend Christmas and New Year behind bars.

Following a number of postponements, his bail application started at the Bellville Regional Court on Tuesday morning.

Kilian has been in custody since his arrest in September; arrested two days after Kinnear was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home.

The former rugby player faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communication.

Defence attorney Eric Breyer objected to his client having to spend more time behind bars.

This is the latest in a series of postponements, the State could not previously proceed with its case as the lead investigating officer came in contact with a COVID-19 positive case and is self-isolating.

The State said Killian traced the top detective’s cell phone until the hour of his murder. Authorities believe this played a key role in exposing the slain detective’s exact location to the triggerman.

