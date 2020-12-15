Malawi to SA: You should have confidence in our 'world-class judiciary'

The comments were made following the homeland security minister's decision to sign extradition papers for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

JOHANNESBURG - Malawi's government on Monday said it had a world-class judiciary and the South African government should have confidence in it.

The leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church fled South Africa in November while out on bail.

They are facing fraud and money laundering charges worth R100 million.

Malawi's government said the move to extradite the Bushiris back to South Africa be in accordance with their law and not just because South Africa said so.

Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako said South Africa must take the Malawian legal system seriously.

“Our country might be a country with a low GDP in terms of economic ties, but I can assure you, our matters of law are very very high. We have a very independent judiciary and very well-educated, well-experienced and well-standing judges in our courts.”

The Malawian government has served the courts with papers in order to issue a warrant of arrest for the Bushiris.

That should then see the couple back in South Africa to stand trial.

