Magashule to remain SG, says ANC despite integrity commission recommendation

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC)'s integrity commission calls for Ace Magashule to step aside, the party said that he would remain secretary-general and would continue with his work.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe has been addressing the media on Tuesday afternoon, reacting to the commission's report calling for Magashule to step aside with immediate effect.

Magashule, who is out on bail, is facing charges relating to corruption, fraud and money laundering stemming from his tenure as premier of the Free State.

Mabe said that the ANC would deal with the report when it was formally tabled.

