KZN ANC reinstates Zandile Gumede as member of provincial legislature

DURBAN - Controversial former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, is back in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

The provincial African National Congress (ANC) has reinstated her as a member after she was asked to step aside in August.

That decision followed an ANC NEC resolution that called on all members facing criminal charges to vacate their positions.

Gumede and 17 other people are facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to tenders amounting to R430 million.

ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said that Gumede’s reinstatement was recommended by the provincial integrity commission following her appearance before it in October.

"We got the report on Monday. The report made the observation that one, she came and appeared in front of the committee, secondly, she explained her situation regarding her court case and thirdly they noted that she has been in court now for almost a year, without the NPA being able to formulate charges."

Ntombela said that this cleared the way for her to be elected in party structures again.

"The decision means she can be elected or even stand for any position."

Ntombela said that they hoped that her criminal case would be concluded by the time the party elected new leaders in eThekwini.

Spokesperson for Gumede’s supporters, Mzomuhle Dube, told Eyewitness News that she was the only person who could retain the eThekwini metro on behalf of the ANC at next year’s local government elections.

