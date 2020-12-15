Inquest case opened after Mpumalanga man fatally shot allegedly by SANDF member

It’s understood 36-year-old Eunicent Dilebo died when police and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers responded to a mob justice incident in Chochocho Village in July.

CAPE TOWN - An inquest case has been opened after a Mpumalanga man was shot and killed allegedly by a soldier in Bushbuckridge.

Dilebo and his girlfriend were seated in his car when they came under attack, initial investigations reveal he emerged from the vehicle with a firearm, which resulted in the shooting.



Initially, the South African Police Service was investigating a murder case.

After reading all the eyewitness statements, the senior public prosecutor has given instruction for the murder charge to be dropped and an inquest case to be probed.

Dilebo’s brother, Thabo, said the family was informed of this development on Monday: “We are all heartbroken; we thought that they were going to say something, anything positive that we can go with. But they didn’t say anything [and] it’s like they don’t care. It seems like they are in a rush to finish off everything.”

Thabo said six months after his brother’s killing, they still didn't have closure: “It can’t be that the person who shot him is on the right side and the person’s who’s dead is on the wrong side.”

Meanwhile, the assault case opened by the deceased’s girlfriend against the soldiers was dropped as she couldn’t identify her attackers.

The SANDF withdrew its attempted robbery case after Dilebo died.

