Goodluck cancels summer concerts after video of noncompliance goes viral

In the 39-second clip that's since garnered thousands of views on social media, no one is wearing a mask or adhering to social distancing protocols.

A screengrab of local band Goodluck performing at La Parada at Constantia Nek on 14 December 2020. Patrons and the band broke COVID-19 regulations during the performance. Picture: Twitter
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Popular local band Goodluck has cancelled its Get Lucky summer series of concerts after a controversial video showing band members and patrons disregarding COVID-19 regulations went viral.

In the 39-second clip that's since garnered thousands of views on social media, no one is wearing a mask or adhering to social distancing protocols.

In the Western Cape where numbers are rapidly increasing, the viral video caused outrage on social media.

The band issued an apology statement on Twitter on Monday, saying they should have stopped the show and told everyone to return to their tables.

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Tshona is worried about non-compliance by venues.

“Please don’t take shortcuts with the health and safety protocols, you actually do much more and bigger damage to yourselves and the industry.”

He said there was a long road ahead for the tourism industry and it was not likely to rebound for the next two years.

That means any super spreader events or those with the potential to become super spreaders will only set the industry back.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town is also concerned about what appears to be a continued disregard for COVID regulations.

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said: “It is a well-known and established fact that COVID-19 is currently experiencing a resurgence with our numbers now higher than ever recorded.”

He's warned businesses will have to face the music when found flouting regulations: “Where needs be, businesses are issued with warning, fines and closure notices if there’s a lack of adherence to COVID-19 regulations.”

