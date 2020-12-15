Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns

Here's a list of towns that form part of the Garden Route District in the Western Cape, which has now been declared a Covid-19 hotspot.

As of Monday, 14 December 2020, the Garden Route had 22,015 cases with a total of 16,050 recoveries.

Beaches in the Garden Route will be closed from Wednesday 16 December 2020 to Sunday 3 January 2021.

These are the areas that form part of the Garden Route District:

Bitou Municipality:

Plettenberg Bay



Keurboomstrand



Kurland



Kranshoek



Kwanokuthula



Nature’s Valley



Wittedrift



George Municipality:

George



Wilderness



Hoekwil



Glentana



Herolds Bay



Victoria Bay



Haarlem



Uniondale



Herold



Noll



Hessequa Municipality:

Albertinia



Still Bay



Riversdale



Heidelberg



Slangrivier



Jongensfontein



Blombos



Gouritsmond



Puntjie



Witsand



Kannaland Municipality:

Calitzdorp



Zoar



Ladismith



Van Wyksdorp



Knysna Municipality:

Knysna



Sedgefield



Brenton



Buffels Bay



Rheenendal



Mossel Bay Municipality:

Boggoms Bay



Brandwag



Buisplaas



Dana Bay



Glentana



Fraaiuitsig



Friemersheim



Great Brak River



Hartenbos



Herbertsdale



Hersham



KwaNonqaba



Little Brak River



Outeniqua Beach



Reebok, Ruiterbos



Southern Cross



Tergniet



Vleesbaai



Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality:

De Rust



Dysselsdorp



Oudtshoorn



Volmoed



Above information is taken from the Western Cape Government website.

