Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns

Here's a list of towns that form part of the Garden Route District in the Western Cape, which has now been declared a Covid-19 hotspot.

Image: © wirestock/123rf.com
Image: © wirestock/123rf.com
one hour ago

As of Monday, 14 December 2020, the Garden Route had 22,015 cases with a total of 16,050 recoveries.

Beaches in the Garden Route will be closed from Wednesday 16 December 2020 to Sunday 3 January 2021.

These are the areas that form part of the Garden Route District:

Bitou Municipality:

  • Plettenberg Bay
  • Keurboomstrand
  • Kurland
  • Kranshoek
  • Kwanokuthula
  • Nature’s Valley
  • Wittedrift

George Municipality:

  • George
  • Wilderness
  • Hoekwil
  • Glentana
  • Herolds Bay
  • Victoria Bay
  • Haarlem
  • Uniondale

  • Herold
  • Noll

Hessequa Municipality:

  • Albertinia
  • Still Bay
  • Riversdale
  • Heidelberg
  • Slangrivier
  • Jongensfontein
  • Blombos
  • Gouritsmond
  • Puntjie
  • Witsand

Kannaland Municipality:

  • Calitzdorp
  • Zoar
  • Ladismith
  • Van Wyksdorp

Knysna Municipality:

  • Knysna

  • Sedgefield

  • Brenton

  • Buffels Bay

  • Rheenendal

Mossel Bay Municipality:

  • Boggoms Bay
  • Brandwag
  • Buisplaas
  • Dana Bay

  • Glentana
  • Fraaiuitsig
  • Friemersheim
  • Great Brak River
  • Hartenbos
  • Herbertsdale
  • Hersham
  • KwaNonqaba
  • Little Brak River
  • Outeniqua Beach
  • Reebok, Ruiterbos
  • Southern Cross
  • Tergniet
  • Vleesbaai

Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality:

  • De Rust
  • Dysselsdorp
  • Oudtshoorn
  • Volmoed

Above information is taken from the Western Cape Government website.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Garden Route is now an official Covid-19 hotspot. Here are all affected towns

Timeline

