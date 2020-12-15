Garden Route disaster management calls on SANDF to help with COVID-19 compliance

Authorities are calling for the army to be deployed to help keep criminals, and those found contravening lockdown regulations, in check.

CAPE TOWN - The COVID-19 pandemic is cutting a swathe through Garden Route law enforcement, prompting the region's Disaster Management Centre to plead for more boots on the ground.

More than 150 police officers in the district are either self-isolating or in quarantine.

Soldiers were stationed in the Garden Route in June, an initiative that authorities said helped to keep COVID-19 infections down.

Head of Disaster Management, Gerhard Otto, said that far too many men and women in blue had been exposed to the virus.

"If you look at our SAPS members alone, at this point in time, 45 of the SAPS members in the Eden cluster are in isolation and 93 are in quarantine and in Da Gamaskop, 4 SAPS members are in isolation and another 10 in quarantine."

Otto said that this was hampering the work required from law enforcement agencies as they were not able to keep crime and compliance in check.

"We've called for the SANDF to assist us not only with awareness campaigns but with compliance monitoring and law enforcement and we now know that we have to do even more due to the new curfew and additional regulations."

Authorities are hoping for a positive outcome when they get feedback on Wednesday.

The district has seen a sharp increase in the infection rate and has been declared a hotspot and is thus subject to harsher regulations than the rest of the country.

