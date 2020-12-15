EC police hunting attackers of elderly Kirkwood couple

Five suspects, armed with knives, ambushed the victims when they broke into their farmhouse over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are searching for the attackers of an elderly couple in the Kirkwood area.

They stabbed the 83-year-old man in his arm, then made off with a firearm and ammunition, which were stored in the safe.

His 80-year-old wife was unharmed.

The attackers also made off with household items.

SAPS spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli, said a house robbery case had been opened.

"The suspects are still at large. Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer. The information may also be shared anonymously via CrimeStop."

