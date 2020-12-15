Durban beachgoers express their views on latest COVID-19 regulations

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of beaches in some parts of the country and a ban of large gatherings across the country in a bid to slow the second coronavirus wave.

DURBAN - Thousands of people took advantage of Tuesday’s high temperatures and flocked to Durban’s north beach.

Maxine Barends said she supported the government’s interventions.

“I understand why they’re doing it. The beaches get really full on the 16th, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day. We have to contain the virus however we can, so I understand fully,” she said.

Taariq Sewpersad, a local surfer, told Eyewitness News that while the announcement saddened him, he understood the need to prioritise saving lives.

“It’s sad but in this pandemic, we’ve got to do what we got to do. Surfing is fun but saving lives is more important,” he said.

