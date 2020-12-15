Cele warns businesses will face sanctions for flouting COVID-19 regulations

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced that restaurants and bars would have to close by 10pm while the national curfew kicks in from 11pm until 4am.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday promised harsh action for anyone flouting COVID-19 regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced that restaurants and bars would have to close by 10pm while the national curfew kicks in from 11pm until 4am.

Only 100 people are allowed for indoor gatherings while a maximum of 250 people are allowed for outdoor celebrations.

No one is allowed to consume alcohol in public spaces, while on-site consumption of alcohol at licenced establishments is restricted to 10 pm.

Cele said businesses that do not comply with regulations would be fined R5,000 and the sanctions would get progressively worse for repeat offenders.

“If you repeat, we suspend your business for three months. People who are breaking the law, we will deal with their management to tell them their establishments are facing the danger of being shut down,” he said.

Cele’s warnings came in the same week that at least two public events were captured on camera showing revellers in the Western Cape unmasked and not observing social distancing protocols.

The province has seen one of the steepest ramp-ups of COVID-19 infection numbers in the past weeks and the videos have sparked consternation on social media.

