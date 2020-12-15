Cele: Businesses breaking COVID-19 rules will be fined R5,000

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night tightened regulations to minimise super-spreader events this festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned that businesses breaking COVID-19 protocols will be fined R5,000.

He's issued the warning after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night tightened regulations to minimise super-spreader events this festive season.

Only 100 people are allowed for indoor gatherings while a maximum of 250 people are allowed for outdoor celebrations.

No one is allowed to consume alcohol in public spaces while on-site consumption of alcohol at licenced establishments is restricted to 10 pm.

Cele said strong action would be taken against companies not complying.

“If you repeat, we suspend your business for three months. People who are breaking the law, we will deal with their management to tell them their establishments are facing the danger of being shut down.”

