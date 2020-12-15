ANC NEC to deal with integrity commission report on Magashule in new year - Mabe

The governing party’s national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, on Tuesday held an impromptu media briefing to address queries over the outcomes contained in the leaked integrity commission document.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) will only deal with the report from its integrity commission into secretary-general Ace Magashule when it meets in the new year.

The governing party’s national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, on Tuesday held an impromptu media briefing to address queries over the outcomes contained in the leaked document.

Magashule met with the integrity commission following his arrest in November. He is facing fraud and corruption charges from his time as premier of the Free State.

While he had previously refused to step aside, Magashule told the integrity commission he would do so if the NEC asked him to.

The ANC has numerous steps to follow to ventilate the commission’s report. It must go through the top six officials, the national working committee (NWC), and then the NEC – the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences.

Mabe explained that might not even be the end.

“Members of the ANC, regardless of whatever positions they occupy in the organisation, enjoy every right of being a member. This includes tabling or raising their appeals,” he said.

While Mabe argued there was nothing urgent about the leaked report and that it would be dealt with in 2021, commentators like the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution’s (Casac), Lawson Naidoo, believe this is a do or die moment for the ANC.

“If the NEC fails to implement this resolution, it would be a very, very dark day for the ANC,” Naidoo said.

Magashule is yet to make his views public, but some of his supporters have already launched an attack on the integrity commission’s credibility.

