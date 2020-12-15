ANC integrity commission worried over NEC role in implementing party resolutions

Commission chair George Mashamba wrote that the NEC seemed to be doubting the soundness and correctness of conference resolutions, saying that it looked like legal opinions acquired to deal with the matter was an attempt to not implement ANC resolutions.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s integrity commission raised concerns on Tuesday over the role of the NEC, which is the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between conferences. It said that the committee was perceived as unable to implement the party’s own resolution because some in the executive are also implicated in wrongdoing.

On Tuesday morning, the commission released a report saying that ANC secretary-general Ace Magasule should step aside with immediate effect and recommended that the NEC should suspend him should he refuse.

In the report, which Eyewitness News has seen, the commission chaired by George Mashamba called for Magashule to step aside with immediate effect.



Magashule is out on bail and is facing charges relating to corruption, fraud and money laundering stemming from his tenure as premier of the Free State.

Mashamba wrote that the NEC seemed to be doubting the soundness and correctness of conference resolutions, saying that it looked like legal opinions acquired to deal with the matter was an attempt to not implement ANC resolutions.

The ANC’s constitution states: "Where a public representative, office-bearer or member has been indicted to appear in a court of law on any charge, the secretary-general or provincial secretary, acting on the authority of the NEC, the NWC, the PEC or the PWC, if satisfied that the temporary suspension of such public representative, office-bearer or member would be in the best interest of the organisation, may suspend such public representative, elected office-bearer or member and impose terms and conditions to regulate their participation and conduct during the suspension."

Mashamba also said in the report that Magashule confirmed that there was an issue of factions in the ANC, emphasising that the party needed to unite. But he warned that unity shouldn’t be based on keeping some individuals happy in the party just to avoid divisions.

The integrity commission concluded its work on the Magashule matter within just 48 hours after meeting with him on Saturday and called on the NEC to deal with it without fear or favour.

The report is now with the party’s officials and is likely to be on the agenda when the ANC’s NEC meets again in 2021.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.