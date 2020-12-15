ANC integrity commission recommends Magashule must immediately step aside

Magashule is facing 21 counts relating to corruption, money laundering and fraud charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) integrity commission on Tuesday recommended that the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule step aside immediately.

Magashule is facing 21 counts relating to corruption, money laundering and fraud charges, charges, which stemmed from his time as premier of the Free State.

He refused to step aside, with the party obtaining legal opinion on the matter and the national executive committee resolving that officials must go back to the drawing board and formulate a framework on the issue.

In a report seen by Eyewitness News on Tuesday, the commission highlighted the ANC NEC's resolution of 6 to 8 August 2020, which read: “Cadres of the ANC who are formally charged for corruption or other serious crimes must immediately step aside from all leadership positions in the ANC, legislatures, or other government structures pending the finalisation of their cases. The officials as mandated will develop guidelines and procedures on implementation, and the next NWC meeting will review progress. In cases where this has not happened, such individuals will be instructed to step aside.”

The commission also said in the report that Magashule indicated that he would never resist the decision of the NEC, even if he might not agree with it.

