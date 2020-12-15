3 people killed during shooting in Delft

The victims were gunned down on Monday night on the corner of Main Road and Symphony Way.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have been shot and killed in Delft.

One of the three men was identified as a taxi owner.

According to police, the motive for the shooting is believed to be linked to conflict within the taxi industry.

In recent months, there has been several shootings linked to violence within the taxi industry in Cape Town.

