EC records 93 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours

According to the Department of Health 175 more deaths were reported, 93 coming from the Eastern Cape, bringing the country’s total death toll to 23,451.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa recorded 5,163 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total number of known cases in the country to over 860,000.

According to the Department of Health, 175 more deaths were reported on Monday, 93 coming from the Eastern Cape, bringing the country’s total death toll to 23,451.

While the country is now dealing with the second wave of COVID-19, over 762,000 people have so far recovered.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 14 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/kY6ZXNhmzs Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 14, 2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 866 127, the total number of deaths is 23 451 and the total number of recoveries is 762 746. pic.twitter.com/Ie3ziY53Rg Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 14, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.