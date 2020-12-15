119 people arrested for various infringements across CT

The arrests are for various infringements including cable theft, drunk driving and more.

CAPE TOWN - Enforcement agencies attached to the City of Cape Town have arrested 119 transgressors over the last few days.

In addition to this, nearly 60,000 fines were issued for a range of infringements.

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said over 200 of these were issued at an illegal street racing operation that was held in the Sea Point/Camps Bay area on Sunday.

Two suspects were nabbed for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Drivers continue to show why getting behind the wheel when you are completely inebriated is a bad idea.”

Smith also said the city's traffic service receives daily complaints regarding the lawlessness and behaviour of taxi drivers.

“Traffic officials have issues 55,000 fines since July and also impounded 3,174 taxis.”



During another incident on Friday, officers arrested a suspect for theft and malicious damage to property in Bonteheuwel, after he was caught on CCTV surveillance cameras removing paving slabs.

The officers caught him at the scene, and he was taken to Bishop Lavis SAPS where he was detained.



Meanwhile, another man is facing charges relating to damage to essential infrastructure and the possession of suspected stolen property after officers responded to a complaint of cable theft in Philippi last Wednesday.

