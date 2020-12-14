WATCH LIVE: Minister Pandor on her dept’s 2020 efforts

Minister Pandor is joined by other senior officials of the department including deputy ministers Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor is addressing the media on Monday morning about the work her department did in 2020 as well as upcoming events in 2021.

Minister Pandor is joined by deputy ministers Alvin Botes and Candith Mashego-Dlamini as well as by the senior officials of the department.

WATCH LIVE: Minister Pando on her dept’s 2020 highlights