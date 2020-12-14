UN's Guterres condemns abuction of over 300 schoolboys from Nigerian school

The UN secretary-general on Monday issued a statement calling for the 'immediate and unconditional' release of the students who were taking from the boarding school on Friday night.

ABUJA - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the abduction of over 300 school boys by suspected bandits at the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina State, North West Nigeria.

The UN secretary-general on Monday issued a statement calling for the “immediate and unconditional” release of the students who were taking from the boarding school on Friday night.

Parents of the abducted students are still in shock as they took to the streets on Sunday to demand for the release of their children.

President Muhammadu Buhari has come under heavy criticism for failing to visit the school despite the fact that he is in Katsina State on a week-long vacation.

His Defence Minister, Retired Major-General Bashir Magashi claims that the military are closing in on the locations of the boys.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the latest abduction.

It is not the first time that students in their hundreds are being abducted from their schools in Nigeria's volatile north.

