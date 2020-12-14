SA's Abdool Karim wins top award for 'standing up for science' during COVID-19

Along with Antony Fauci, South African epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim has won the prestigious John Maddox Prize 2020 for "going beyond the line of duty".

JOHANNESBURG - South African epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim has been announced as the joint winner of the John Maddox Prize for 2020.

Along with Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States, Karim was on Monday "recognised for going beyond the line of duty as government advisors on health". Karim is advising the government on its COVID-19 response.

In a statement released by charity Sense about Science and scientific journal Nature, the two were celebrated for their contribution to understanding the global pandemic.

"They communicated the complex and changing science of COVID-19 to the public and policymakers, in the midst of international uncertainty and anxiety," the statement read.

Speaking on Karim, the statement read: "He has a reputation for clear and honest communication, something that has allowed him to generate public trust in fast-moving science. Respected for his international science advocacy, engaging with the media and the public has become integral to his role as a scientist."

Abdool Karim is also director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa.

The judges also commended Wuhan General Hospital doctors Ai Fen and Li Wenliang.

"These doctors from Wuhan General Hospital went above and beyond to communicate their concerns about the presence of a novel Coronavirus, particularly when considering the positions they were in and consequences they were likely to face. They feel that both these doctors require recognition for this effort, Ai Fen in having initiated the communication to her colleagues and thereby ‘distributing the whistles’ and Li Wenliangs efforts, as he was dying of COVID-19, to communicate to the world his treatment and suppression," the statement read.

The John Maddox Prize recognises the work of people around the world who promote science on a matter of public interest, facing difficulty or hostility in doing so. Previous winners include Bambang Hero Saharjo (2019), Olivier Bernard (2019), Professor Terry Hughes (2018), Britt Hermes (2018), Dr Riko Muranaka (2017), Professor Elizabeth Loftus (2016), Professor Edzard Ernst, Professor Susan Jebb (2015); Dr Emily Willingham, Dr David Robert Grimes (2014); Professor David Nutt (2013); and Professor Sir Simon Wessely, Shi-min Fang (2012).

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.