Risk of power cuts will only be averted with more generation capacity - Eskom

The utility delivered its interim results on Monday, saying that electricity demand was considerably lower during hard lockdown, giving it an opportunity to do maintenance.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that even with increased maintenance, the risk of load shedding would only be averted with the introduction of more generation capacity.

It has also attributed its 10% drop in sales to the lack of demand.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the utility had ramped up maintenance during the summer where demand for electricity had been considerably low.

"We are now at 15% of installed capacity out under planned maintenance. That's equivalent to just under 8,000MW of capacity or more than two full power stations' equivalent that we've taken out of operation and are now maintaining intensively."

But he said that this did not mean that load shedding was a thing of the past.

"The maintenance programme is really being pursued in all earnest and once those units come back at the end of March/April of next year, then we will see that step-change in reliability that we have been talking about. We wil lthen see a substantial reduction in the risk of load shedding, unfortunately, not the elimination of that risk."

Despite a healthy net profit of R83 million, the net finance costs and an unsustainable debt burden will result in a loss of R22 billion by the end of this financial year.

