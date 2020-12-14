Ramaphosa sends condolences on passing of Eswatini PM Ambrose Dlamini

Dlamini died on Sunday at a Johannesburg hospital four weeks after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday sent condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini following his passing.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, expressed his deep condolences to the government and people of the Kingdom of eSwatini at the passing of eSwatini Prime Minister the honourable Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini,” the Presidency said in a statement.

He had been prime minister of Eswatini since 2018.

Ramaphosa said Dlamini’s passing is a tragic reminder of the indiscriminate harm that is in our midst in the form of COVID-19.

“Today, all South Africans and compatriots across our continent bow our heads in sadness at the passing of a leader who took pride in leading and representing his nation,” the president said.

“His untimely passing is also a tragic reminder of the indiscriminate harm that is in our midst in the form of COVID-19. May his soul rest in peace.”

