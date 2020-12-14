Ramaphosa's COVID-19 family meeting to take place at 8pm tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with several organisations, including the ruling party's alliance members, ahead of today's address.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday on "developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic", the Presidency said in a statement released on Monday afternoon.

"The address follows meetings [on], Sunday, 13 December 2020, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet," the statement read.

It’s understood that Ramaphosa has also met with the governing party's alliance partners.

Last week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that South Africa was experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections. Some provinces are already concerned about the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases as the holiday season gets under way.

Ramaphosa during his last address to the nation declared three areas, two in the Eastern Cape and one in the Western Cape as hotspots. It’s expected that more areas will now join the list.

It’s the economic cluster’s bid for limited restrictions versus the health and police departments' concerns over capacity that Ramaphosa has to consider.

Meanwhile in Gauteng, as numbers grow, there is greater concern over how the province will cope with the return of holidaymakers in January.

Provincial spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said that the Gauteng government was already working on this.

“We will continue throughout the festive season, but we will conduct rapid tests when people come back so that we are able to mitigate the number of infections that will be coming into Gauteng.”

