2 children die in NC storm, dozens left homeless

Homes were damaged, trees were uprooted, and electricity was knocked out.

28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two children have died and dozens of people are now homeless after a storm ravaged the town of Pampierstad in the Northern Cape over the weekend.

Homes were damaged, trees were uprooted, and electricity was knocked out.

The police's Olebogeng Tawana said a wall collapsed on four children: “Some of the rooftops were flying off the homes. As a result, infrastructure was affected. We are appealing to people who have been affected to contact 08600 10111.”

