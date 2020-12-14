2 children die in NC storm, dozens left homeless

Homes were damaged, trees were uprooted, and electricity was knocked out.

CAPE TOWN - Two children have died and dozens of people are now homeless after a storm ravaged the town of Pampierstad in the Northern Cape over the weekend.

The police's Olebogeng Tawana said a wall collapsed on four children: “Some of the rooftops were flying off the homes. As a result, infrastructure was affected. We are appealing to people who have been affected to contact 08600 10111.”

Yesterday Pampierstad was hit by a storm, it destroyed many homes, lives wer lost. The government is nowhere to be found, the looters are in taverns enjoying themselves. pic.twitter.com/uRL8Qw8lad intsimbi (@locate_the) December 13, 2020

The storm in Pampierstad, Phokwani municipality pic.twitter.com/QhdKtKyP3C boitumelo mokgele (@tswetelelo) December 12, 2020

