Motsoaledi: Home Affairs offices in bad state

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visited the Pretoria office on Monday morning following a system glitch that left many stranded.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said home affairs offices across the country were in a bad state with hardly any social distancing protocols being observed.

He said people were flocking into the offices in large numbers and they were refusing to wear masks.

The minister said everyone needed to follow the rules.

“We were told that people believe everything is over and they stand in queues, they’re no longer social distancing and some are refusing to wear masks. Others when they’re in the queue for too long, they start to get restless and the police have to be called in. So, we went there to manage that.”

Motsoaledi said borders remain open and nothing had changed.

“As you’re aware, we’ve opened all the borders and anybody who comes into South Africa from whatever country must produce a COVID-19 certificate that they’ve tested and it must not be older than 72 hours.”

