Meet Zama, your new Idols SA winner

Zama Khumalo cried tears of joy as Proverb announced that she had sang her way to becoming the winner of the competition.

JOHANNESBURG – Whether it was Mariah Carey’s Without You or maybe it was hitting those high Jennifer Hudson notes while singing A Change is Gonna Come - Zama Khumalo won over South Africans to win Idols SA season 16!

This young lady from Witbank almost didn't make Theatre Week at all – now she's won the WHOLE DAMN THING!



CONGRATS to our 2020 #IdolsSA winner, Zama! @IdolsSA_Zama #IdolsZama



Mzansi is SO proud of YOU! ❤️🇿🇦 — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) December 13, 2020

After weeks of performing on stage and 180 million votes cast this season, the 19-year-old was crowned the best singer.

She thanked South Africans for voting her.

Khumalo doesn’t just win the title of best singer but she walks away with R1 million, a recording deal from Kalawa Jazmee, R150,000 worth of the latest Samsung products, the new Toyota Starlet 1.4, R100,000 worth of fashion from Truworths, a Kymco Xciting 400 scooter worth R120,000 and R80,000 worth of musical instruments from Yamaha.

People have reacted with happiness and excitement on social media:

I am so proud of you and speechless at the same time that I want to say a lot but cannot utter a word. Just Congratulations @IdolsSA_Zama, you deserve the best! ☺️❤️#idolssa #IdolsZama pic.twitter.com/RfqAKZNMgK — Brandon Dhludhlu (@BrandonDhludhlu) December 13, 2020