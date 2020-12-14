Massive outage hits Google services worldwide

Google indicated the outage had affected all of its services for the 'majority' of users.

PARIS - A massive outage knocked Google services including Gmail and video sharing platform YouTube offline across much of the globe Monday.

Within minutes, social media sites were awash with hashtags including #googledown and YouTubeDOWN as hundreds of millions of internet users tried vainly to connect to the US search engine.

