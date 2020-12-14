Malawi govt signs extradition papers for Bushiris to return to SA

The leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church are facing fraud and money laundering charges worth R100 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The Malawi government has signed the extradition papers for self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

The pair fled South Africa last month while they were out on bail.

The Pretoria Magistrates Court granted the pair bail despite alarms being raised on the legitimacy of their passports.

Malawi launched its own investigation into the matter, saying that if the Bushiri's were extradited, the decision would have to be in line with Malawian law.

Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako said that they had now reached this decision.

