Lawyers confirm Zuma won't participate in Zondo Inquiry's ConCourt matter

State capture commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo instructed the inquiry’s secretary to approach the highest court in the land to force former President Jacob Zuma to return on the witness seat.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s attorneys have confirmed that he will not participate in the state capture inquiry’s urgent Constitutional Court bid to compel him to appear before the commission.



The former president left proceedings last month without permission from Zondo after his application for the deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself was dismissed.

