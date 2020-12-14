IFP, ATM call for stricter COVID-19 measures ahead of Ramaphosa address

The IFP’s Narend Singh said that while the president did not consult party leaders this time around, current statistics were alarming.

JOHANNESBURG - While the Democratic Alliance (DA) has been vocal in its disapproval of stricter lockdown measures, including beach closures, other political parties such as the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and African Transformation Movement (ATM) are calling for stricter measures to be implemented.

In just a few hours, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation.

This after numerous meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, his coordinating council and stakeholders at the weekend.

South Africa is currently in its second wave of the pandemic, with close to 8,000 new cases being confirmed over the past 24-hour period.

"We're looking at him to possibly say there are restrictions on the sale of alcohol or opening and closing times of taverns, possibly getting off the roads earlier than we should be in the evenings and then insisting on the wearing of masks and then strict enforcement."

While ATM president Vuyolwethu Zungula said that there should be stricter measures when it comes to the selling of alcohol and a complete shutdown of clubs.

He also expressed concern about the difficult task the president has of navigating the pandemic and the country’s battered economy.

"We're hoping thta he finds a balance between saving lives and making sure that the economy is not killed in the process."

