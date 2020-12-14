'I didn't realise it was going to get that bad' - 947's Anele on having COVID-19

Anele Mdoda described her ordeal and what went through her mind while she was recovering.

JOHANNESBURG - Radio host and TV presenter Anele Mdoda has just returned to the 947 airwaves after contracting COVID-19 and having to battle on the road to recovery. Listeners of the Anele and The Club show were relieved to have her and the team back after a short break so each of them could isolate and/or treat the virus.

"I didn't realise it was going to get that bad at all. There was a point where I was almost like... I asked myself 'if I die, who's going to take care of my son? Who's going to love him the way that I love him?' Those were honestly questions that I was asking myself.

"And I mean, you lose your memory, you don't know which day it is. You're just sleeping the entire time... My chest is still very tight and I cough quite a bit, but the cough is no longer sore. Whilst I had COVID-19, it was just soooo sore to cough."

While in hospital, Mdoda kept an audio diary to note down each day's experience.

