Goodluck apologises for contravening COVID-19 regulations at Constantia venue

In a 39-second video that went viral on social media, no one was seen wearing a mask during the packed event held on Sunday. Social distancing was also not adhered to.

CAPE TOWN - Local music band Goodluck has issued a statement, apologising for a widely circulated video where band members and patrons were seen contravening COVID-19 regulations.

In the 39-second video that went viral on social media, no one was seen wearing a mask during the packed event held on Sunday. Social distancing was also not adhered to.

The popular musical group's performance was hosted at La Parada at Constantia Nek.

The band took to Twitter today, stating that health and safety protocols were largely adhered to up until the final three minutes of the show.

We would like to offer our sincerest apology to all of our fans, friends and family. We had nothing but the best of intentions going into Sundays performance & we are bitterly disappointed that things got out of control for even 1 minute. Its a massive reminder to stay vigilant. pic.twitter.com/BX94v0Mev0 GoodLuck (@Goodlucklive) December 14, 2020

This is very irresponsible of #LaParada & #Goodluck. This brazen defiance of sensible rules could have dire consequences for the restaurant & entertainment industries. This conduct is unfair to others who are operating within the rules. Those involved should be prosecuted. #covid https://t.co/cwcXhmaeBh Brett Herron (@brettherron) December 14, 2020

They've since apologised, saying that they should have stopped the show to order everyone back to their tables, promising that an occurrence like this would not happen again.

The band has since cancelled their "Get Lucky Summer Concerts" that were scheduled to take place this month.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.