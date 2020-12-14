20°C / 22°C
Goodluck apologises for contravening COVID-19 regulations at Constantia venue

In a 39-second video that went viral on social media, no one was seen wearing a mask during the packed event held on Sunday. Social distancing was also not adhered to.

A screengrab of local band Goodluck performs at La Parada at Constantia Nek on 14 December 2020. Patrons and the band broke COVID-19 regulations during the performance. Picture: Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Local music band Goodluck has issued a statement, apologising for a widely circulated video where band members and patrons were seen contravening COVID-19 regulations.

In the 39-second video that went viral on social media, no one was seen wearing a mask during the packed event held on Sunday. Social distancing was also not adhered to.

The popular musical group's performance was hosted at La Parada at Constantia Nek.

The band took to Twitter today, stating that health and safety protocols were largely adhered to up until the final three minutes of the show.

They've since apologised, saying that they should have stopped the show to order everyone back to their tables, promising that an occurrence like this would not happen again.

The band has since cancelled their "Get Lucky Summer Concerts" that were scheduled to take place this month.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

