Gauteng police close 9 illegal liquor outlets

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have closed down at least nine illegal liquor outlets in the province and have arrested more than 200 people in Soshanguve.

Police also arrested many drunk drivers during a roadblock over the weekend.

In one of the busts, Rietgat police closed down a popular liquor outlet and arrested the owner after the place was found packed with patrons who were not observing social distancing measures and not wearing masks

The police's Kay Makhubele said: “Some of the suspects were arrested during roadblocks and there was one shebeen, which was also operating beyond the lockdown regulation time and it was closed down, liquor confiscated and the owner arrested.”

Police said those arrested would appear in various courts soon: "Meanwhile, more than 1000 suspects were arrested throughout Gauteng province. In Tshwane District more than 400 suspects were arrested for serious and violent crimes and other crimes related to the gender based violence. Whereas in West Rand police secured a total of 164 arrests during intensified multi-disciplinary operations and tracing of wanted suspects," a statement added.

