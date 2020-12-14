Gauteng motorists urged to avoid unnecessary travel amid COVID-19 second wave

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC, Jacob Mamabolo, on Monday said when motorists avoid unnecessary travelling, it would also reduce the number of fatal crashes on the road.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC, Jacob Mamabolo, on Monday urged motorists to reconsider travelling long distances this festive season as the country is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

A number of areas are experiencing cluster outbreaks, leaving more people exposed to contracting the virus.

ALSO READ: 'You're travelling at your own risk', Pandor warns South Africans going abroad

Gauteng launched its road safety campaign in Krugersdorp on Monday.

Mamabolo said that when motorists avoided unnecessary travelling, it would also reduce the number of fatal crashes on the road.

“Stay where you are. Being on the roads can be very costly. Remember, on the road you might be the best driver, but you also have other drivers. You can have a driver who bought their licence and bribed to get it. So, it means they didn’t learn anything,” Mamabolo said.

WATCH: Alcohol highlighted as catalyst for road accidents and COVID-19 infections

One hundred and seventy more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in South Africa, pushing the death toll to 23,276.

The Health Department said that another 7,999 infections were also picked up over the past day, with the country's known number of cases ballooning to almost 860,964.

Gauteng still accounts for the biggest portion of these infections followed by the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, with KwaZulu-Natal not far behind.

On the recovery front, 761,011 people have so far recovered.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 13 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/E1fSh2kYjp Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 13, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.