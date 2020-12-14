Eswatini PM Ambrose Dlamini dies after contracting COVID-19

His deputy Themba Masuku said the PM passed away on Sunday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for COVID-19 four weeks ago, has died at age 52 after being hospitalised in South Africa.

Dlamini was moved to South Africa on 1 December for treatment.

He was appointed prime minister in November 2018 following his position as the chief executive officer of MTN Eswatini.

